Portadown: Multiple vehicles involved in traffic crash at Northway
Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of a multiple-vehicle collision in Portadown late on Thursday afternoon.
The crash – understood to have involved three vehicles – on Northway near the Asda store, was reported to police shortly before 4pm.
A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed that no injuries had been reported and the road is clear.