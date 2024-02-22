Register
Portadown: Multiple vehicles involved in traffic crash at Northway

Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of a multiple-vehicle collision in Portadown late on Thursday afternoon.
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 18:29 GMT
The crash – understood to have involved three vehicles – on Northway near the Asda store, was reported to police shortly before 4pm.

A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed that no injuries had been reported and the road is clear.

