Portadown mum Andrea Judge was part of a relay team of six women which set a new Irish record as the first to swim the 44 kilometre distance in the Irish Sea from Templetown Beach in Co Louth to Rockall Light in Skerries Co Dublin.

Andrea with Jenn Fitzgerald, Edele Johnson, Georgie Huston, Oonagh Garry and Lauren O’Malley left Templetown beach on the Cooley peninsula on Monday morning, taking it turn an hour at a time, and 13 hours and 39 minutes later they arrived at Skerries.

At Rockabill Lighthouse in Skerries, Co Dublin, six local women calling themselves The Grainne Ni Mhailles are pictured after they swam the 44 kilometre distance in the Irish Sea from Templetown Beach in Co Louth to the Lighthouse.

They called themselves The Grainne Ni Mhailles after the infamous Irish pirate queen who represents independence, strength, and courage. Quite fitting given the mammoth task they had set themselves – and though it was a scorching day, the Irish Sea is very cold.

These women also braved the chilly waters in skins (ie no wetsuits) as per Irish Long Distance Swimming Association rules and became the first team to complete a swim along this part of the Irish coastline.

Sponsored by Infinity Channel Swimming, a professional boat chartering business based in Camlough, Co Armagh, the crew have plenty of experience in these kinds of swims and challenges. It also has a purpose built swimming pool in Bessbrook where their team of teachers provide expert instruction for all ages.

Andrea Judge, a proud mother of two, has had a passion for swimming from childhood and competed for both Portadown and Lurgan ASC swimming teams. She said ‘increasing pressure’ led her to step away from the sport but took it up again at the fabulous age of 43.

“This time I found solace and joy in open water swimming,” said Andrea who joined Dot’s Swimming and Open Water Club and a member of Lough Neagh Monster

Dunkers - a club founded by her brother, Chris.

Andrea said: “Swimming serves as a source of freedom and adventure, allowing me to explore new horizons and push my limits,” said Andrea who has also taken part in a North Channel Relay and conquered the challenging waters between Ireland and Scotland.

She was a teammate to Lauren and member of the Loughdown Ladies, a gruelling three person relay spanning the length of Lough Neagh a notable achievement of her 2021 swim season. Andrea also completed her first solo marathon swim in July 2022 by swimming across Dundalk Bay.