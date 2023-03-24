Police investigating the murder of a woman in Portadown officially named the victim today (Friday, March 24) as Alesia Nazarova.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is currently still in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "Police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday, March 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Emergency services attended. Sadly, Alesia, who was 37 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police conduct searches in Portadown relation to the murder of Alesia Nazarova. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEye

"A second female occupant was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DCI Wilson continued: “A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody at this time.

"Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch. Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

Advertisement

Advertisement