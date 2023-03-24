Register
Portadown murder victim officially named as Alesia Nazarova

Police investigating the murder of a woman in Portadown officially named the victim today (Friday, March 24) as Alesia Nazarova.

By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:45 GMT

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is currently still in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "Police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday, March 21.

"Emergency services attended. Sadly, Alesia, who was 37 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police conduct searches in Portadown relation to the murder of Alesia Nazarova. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEye
"A second female occupant was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

DCI Wilson continued: “A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody at this time.

"Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch. Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

