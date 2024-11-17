Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A NI Electricity substation is to be built on lands adjacent to 34 – 35 Ballyoran Manor, Portadown, to service a planned housing development consisting of 21 social housing dwellings.

The provision of a substation will also involve relocating a planned single dwelling three metres further away from where it was meant to be built.

The planning application was lodged by Collins Rolston Architects, Belfast, on behalf of Arbour Housing, 18 – 22 Carleton Street, Portadown.

An Exception Report, submitted by Collins Rolston Architects, states: “The NIE substation is required to service the development and has been located in accordance with NIE’s requirements for an extremely restricted site.

Planning approval has been granted for the provision of an NIE substation, to serve a planned housing development close to Ballyoran Manor, Portadown. Credit: ABC planning portal

“Advice has also been sought from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in relation to the most preferable location from a planning perspective.

“A planted buffer screens the substation from Ballyoran Manor and neighbouring development, thereby protecting neighbouring residential amenity. An area of open space is rescinded to accommodate the new substation.

“The [detached] house has been relocated three metres south east from the location indicated on the approved drawing, to provide more usable private open space for future occupants.

“The loss of open space will have no significant detrimental impact on the amenity, character or biodiversity of the area.

“Without the NIE substation, the development will be unable to operate, which will result in a loss of social housing units and additional housing need.”

The housing development will consist of 13 semi-detached houses and eight apartments. Two of the apartments, as well as the detached house, will be wheelchair-accessible.

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter