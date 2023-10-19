Members of the team at P&G Eurospar in Portadown are celebrating after they brought home a specialist award from a national ceremony in London.

The Brownstown Road store won Best Community Engagement at the Forecourt Trader Awards, a highly competitive category, which saw it win over three other local stores.

The award is one of nine wins for Spar and Eurospar forecourts in Northern Ireland, with stores in Holywood, Dungannon, Omagh, Derry / Londonderry, Doagh and Newtownabbey also returning home with awards.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group which owns and operates the store commented: “At P&G Eurospar in Portadown, community is at the heart of everything the store team does.

Jennifer Young from Henderson Group accepts the Forecourt Trader Award for Best Community Engagement on behalf of P&G EUROSPAR, Portadown. Also pictured are Phillip Brodie (left) from sponsor Essar and Awards host, Stephen Mangan. Picture: supplied by Henderson Group.

"Not only do they support the brand’s charity partnership with Cancer Fund for Children with various fundraisers throughout the year, but they also support those community groups, organisations and charities that are important to the local area.

“In the past year, they have invested in the area’s young people with support for schools and sports teams, donated over £6,200 to local charities, keep their local area clean with regular litter picks and continue to create fun and creative ways to engage the entire staff and shoppers to help others. We are extremely proud that they have been recognised on such a national scale.”

Judges were unanimous in their praise for P&G Eurospar, commending the store’s pride on giving back to their local community. Judges noted the total raised for charity throughout 2022 and that the store’s community work was the teams “proudest achievement”.