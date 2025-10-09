ABC Council officers have revealed the extensive use of Portadown People’s Park and Kernan Playing Fields, coupled with the hot and dry weather experienced over the summer, has delayed the maintenance and recovery phase of the pitches.

Cllr Paul Duffy (SF, Portadown DEA) had remarked at the August 26 monthly meeting of the local authority, the pitches were “unplayable”, while Cllr Peter Haire (DUP, Lurgan DEA) had described the pitch at the People’s Park as being “like Tyrella Beach”.

Council officers explained, in a report circulated at last Tuesday’s (October 7) Environmental Services committee meeting, that allowing increased use of the pitch facilities, against the backdrop of hotter and drier weather, had inevitable consequences in terms of pitch recovery.

They stated: “Council over the last number of years have agreed to extend football provision on the pitches in Portadown People’s Park and at Kernan Playing Fields, to facilitate the Craigavon Cup which includes play up to the start of July.

Pitch at the People's Park in Portadown. Credit: Google

“Maintenance cannot be carried out between June and July, as the window is too short to guarantee that the ground breaking and sand-dressing works would be fully completed and safe to play on for the Craigavon Cup event.

“As a result, the grass surface, particularly in Portadown People’s Park, is being played upon extensively. It is estimated that the Craigavon Cup attracts over 6,000 children and spectators. As highlighted above, this is long after the normal rejuvenation period commences.

“This has created less time to implement annual maintenance works and allow subsequent recovery. The window for maintenance and recovery has therefore been reduced during the growing season.

Kernan Playing Fields. Image: Google

“This, coupled with the extremely hot and dry summer months this year, has not been conducive to a normal recovery phase.

“As a result, the applications of sand dressing, seeding and herbicide application have not been as advanced as would be anticipated at this time of the year, with the maintenance and recovery taking longer. Hence the need to keep the pitch at park side temporarily closed for recovery.

“Members need to be aware that unless the conditions are right for growth, then a good head of grass cannot be achieved during a smaller window of opportunity.

“Officers will continue to work to meet the needs of council’s customers, but if dry, hot weather conditions continue each year and a shorter window of opportunity is presented each year for maintenance and recovery, then problems will ultimately arise early in the season regarding pitch condition, particularly in Portadown People’s Park.

“Officers are committed to working with all event organisers and teams to advance and sustain pitch conditions. In the interim, officers can advise members that council are still in a position to offer alternate pitches at other locations, and teams have been advised of this.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter