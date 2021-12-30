Portadown poet to feature in tribute to Desmond Tutu

Jola is originally from Port Elizabeth in South Africa and grew up under the apartheid regime.

She is now living in Portadown. As well as being a respected poet, the Queen’s University postgraduate student is also a TEDx speaker and an accomplished playwright, and her debut poetry collection will be published in 2022.

The Celebration of the Life of Desmond Tutu event is being organised by Afri, a Dublin-based peace and human rights organisation.

Archbishop Tutu was the organisation’s patron for almost thirty years, after it hosted his first visit to Ireland in 1984.

Since then, Afri hosted the revered human rights leader several times, including in 1991 when he led the annual Afri famine walk in Doolough, County Mayo.

Afri helped lead the Irish campaign against apartheid and arranged for the Dunnes Stores strikers, who refused to handle South African fruit, to meet Tutu in London while on his way to collect the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo. This meeting famously helped internationalise the campaign against apartheid, and the Irish campaign was later recognised by Nelson Mandela and others.

The online event is taking place online today from 8-9pm and several hundred people in Ireland and internationally are registered to attend.

Speakers and performers include former Dunnes Stores striker Mary Manning, Afri coordinator and friend of Desmond Tutu Joe Murray, musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire, poet Sarah Clancy, and South African activist and MASI spokeperson Bulelani Mfaco. More guest speakers and musicians are also due to be announced.

Speaking in advance of the event, co-organiser and host Ruairí McKiernan says it will be an important moment of reflection for one of the true great giants for peace and justice in the world.

He said: “At a time when we need more hope in the world, we need to look no further than the life of Desmond Tutu. He experienced the worst of humanity in apartheid South Africa, but despite everything, he persisted and led with courage, conviction, and joy.

“I remember hearing him speak at NUIG in Galway in 2009, and he radiated an inner strength that I will never forget. He was someone I looked up to, someone who wasn’t afraid to stand up for the people in Rossport, County Mayo when they were being beaten and abused for standing up to Shell.

“He stood up for the rights of the LGBT community and the Palestinian people. He campaigned on climate change, militarisation, and for a waiver on vaccine patents, something the Irish government has shamefully opposed. I think his legacy and his spirit will live on, and it is important that we gather to remember this great human and his unrelenting message that change is always possible when we are brave enough to act.”

Registration for the Celebration of the Life of Desmond Tutu event is free and information can be founded on Eventbrite.ie or at www.afri.ie

