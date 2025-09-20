Police in Portadown are investigating reports of an attempted child abduction on Saturday afternoon.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the West Street area of the town.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody.

A senior PSNI officer said they were aware of reports online concerning the alleged attempt to abduct a child.

Chief Inspector Adam Ruston said: “We take reports of this nature seriously, and will thoroughly investigate what information we have available.

"We are now in the process of evidence gathering to determine exactly what happened, and who was involved.

"Officers will continue to engage with the community, and we would like to reassure the public at this time, that we do not believe an attempted abduction took place.

"A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody as our enquiries continue.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1071 20/09/25.

"We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage of the area.”

You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The Edgarstown Residents Association said three young lads reported to staff members that an attempt was made to abduct one of them while they were walking home from the Country comes to Town event in Portadown town centre.

In a social media post, the association said: “Thankfully they ran to our base for safety and have remained here until parents and police arrive.

"Please be on the lookout and keep your eyes peeled if you’re in the area. Talk to your kids, your neighbours, your friends remind them to stay alert and know where they can run if they feel unsafe.

"The police have been made aware, but our community can be stronger when we look out for one another.”