Portadown: PSNI appeal following serious assault in early hours of Saturday

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Dec 2024, 11:47 BST

Police are appealing for information following a report of a serious assault in Portadown early on Saturday morning.

Officers a received a report just after 5am that a man had been assaulted.

A PSNI spoksperson said: “We believe that this may have occurred at around 3am, in the Killycomain area of the town.

"We are appealing to anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 331 of 14/12/24.”.

