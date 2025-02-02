Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are seeking witnesses to a road traffic collision in Portadown last month during which an elderly male was struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred on the Lurgan Road close to the NFU Mutual building on January 10 at approximately 1.12pm.

Police are urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to come forward.

The number to contact police is 101 and callers are asked to quote the reference number 650 of 10/01/25.