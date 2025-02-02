Portadown: PSNI seek witnesses after an elderly man is struck by a vehicle

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 09:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are seeking witnesses to a road traffic collision in Portadown last month during which an elderly male was struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred on the Lurgan Road close to the NFU Mutual building on January 10 at approximately 1.12pm.

Police are urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to come forward.

The number to contact police is 101 and callers are asked to quote the reference number 650 of 10/01/25.

Related topics:PortadownPSNIPoliceNFU Mutual

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice