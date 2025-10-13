A public information event is being held this week on proposed work, costing around £60 million, which aims to reduce the risk of flooding in the Portadown area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins is encouraging the public to find out more on the proposals for the Portadown Flood Alleviation Scheme on Thursday, October 16 in Portadown Town Hall from 4pm to 7.30pm.

"Portadown has flooded regularly over the last 30 – 40 years, most recently during the autumn flooding of 2023,” said Minister Kimmins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The proposals to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Bann and some of its tributaries includes construction of approximately eight kilometres of flood defences across 21 sites in the Portadown area at a construction cost estimate of £60 million.

A stranded motorist stuck in flooding on the Portadown-Loughgall Road in October 2023. PT44-248. Picture: TONY HENDRON

"I encourage people in the area to go along and hear about the scheme proposals, see the drawings and visualisations of the proposed flood defences and meet the project team who are aiming to deliver this vitally important scheme for the Portadown area.”

The Detailed Design Phase has now been completed and the procurement process has commenced. The overall construction of the Portadown Flood Alleviation Scheme is due to begin in autumn 2026, with an anticipated project duration of approximately six years.

The works will be delivered in three phases, each spanning around two years.