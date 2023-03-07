The Portadown branch of the Royal British Legion is holding a parade and celebrations for St Patrick's Day in the town on Saturday, March 18.

The celebrations will begin at 1.30pm when the parade forms up outside the Royal British Legion in Thomas Street, where the military VIP, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield and a number of dignitaries will present a sprig of shamrock to the veterans on parade.

Before the parade, Rev Geoffrey Walmsley, rector of Milltown Church of Ireland, and branch chaplin, will conduct a short St Patrick’s service followed by a history on the significance of

the shamrock to Irish soldiers by the parade marshall.

At 2pm, the Legion, accompanied by St Mark’s Band, will conduct a parade of the town via Market Street, Mandeville Street, West Street and High Street, where the Deputy Lord Mayor will take the salute before the parade returns back to Thomas Street, when it will be addressed by the Lord Mayor and the chief VIP.

Afterwards those who were on parade will receive a traditional shot of rum and have an afternoon of celebration with traditional St Patrick’s Day food and entertainment in the Legion function rooms.