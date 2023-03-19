Register
Two young members of the Army Cadet Corps, David Leeman, left, and Jake Kelly with the shamrock sprigs which were presented to members of Portadown RBL and Cadets on Saturday. PT12-215.

Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade in pictures

The parade formed outside the RBL in Thomas Street, where the military VIP along with Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield and other dignitaries presented a sprig of shamrock to the veterans taking part.

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Mar 2023, 17:40 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 17:41 GMT

Accompanied by St Mark’s Band, the parade made its way through the town via Market Street, Mandeville Street, West Street and High Street, where the Lord Mayor took the salute before it returned back to Thomas Street.

Afterwards those who were on parade received a traditional shot of rum and enjoyed an afternoon of celebration with traditional St Patrick’s Day food and entertainment in the Legion function rooms.

Army Cadet Corps members are presented with shamrock by Lt Col Cyril Stevenson. PT12-221.

1. Symbolic shamrock

Army Cadet Corps members are presented with shamrock by Lt Col Cyril Stevenson. PT12-221. Photo: Tony Hendron

Lt Col Cyril Stevenson speaks with Portadown RBL members before the parade on Saturday. PT12-220.

2. Memorable day

Lt Col Cyril Stevenson speaks with Portadown RBL members before the parade on Saturday. PT12-220. Photo: Tony Hendron

Army Cadets taking part in Saturday's St Patrick's Day parade. PT12-233.

3. Stepping out

Army Cadets taking part in Saturday's St Patrick's Day parade. PT12-233. Photo: Tony Hendron

Army Cadets make the salute as they pass the dias in the Portadown town centre. PT12-234.

4. Eyes right

Army Cadets make the salute as they pass the dias in the Portadown town centre. PT12-234. Photo: Tony Hendron

