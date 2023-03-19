Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade in pictures
The parade formed outside the RBL in Thomas Street, where the military VIP along with Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield and other dignitaries presented a sprig of shamrock to the veterans taking part.
Accompanied by St Mark’s Band, the parade made its way through the town via Market Street, Mandeville Street, West Street and High Street, where the Lord Mayor took the salute before it returned back to Thomas Street.
Afterwards those who were on parade received a traditional shot of rum and enjoyed an afternoon of celebration with traditional St Patrick’s Day food and entertainment in the Legion function rooms.