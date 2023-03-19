Two young members of the Army Cadet Corps, David Leeman, left, and Jake Kelly with the shamrock sprigs which were presented to members of Portadown RBL and Cadets on Saturday. PT12-215.

Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade in pictures

The parade formed outside the RBL in Thomas Street, where the military VIP along with Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield and other dignitaries presented a sprig of shamrock to the veterans taking part.