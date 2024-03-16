Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade in pictures

Rain didn’t stop a good turnout for the annual parade organised for St Patrick’s Day by the Portadown branch of the Royal British Legion on Saturday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Mar 2024, 17:42 GMT

The parade formed up outside the Royal British Legion in Thomas Street, where sprigs of shamrock were presented to the veterans on parade.

A short service was held, after which the parade made its way through the town accompanied by St Mark’s Band.

The Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley and a military VIP took the salute before the parade returned back to Thomas Street.

Afterwards those who were on parade received a traditional shot of rum and enjoyed an afternoon of celebration with traditional St Patrick’s Day food and entertainment, including music, Irish dancing and piping in the Legion function rooms.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured some of the atmosphere of this popular annual occasion.

Making her way around the ranks with shamrock sprigs and the help of a young Army Cadet is Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley. PT12-206.

Making her way around the ranks with shamrock sprigs and the help of a young Army Cadet is Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley. PT12-206. Photo: Tony Hendron

Eyes right...Veterans pass the reviewing stand during the Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade on Saturday afternoon. PT12-215.

Eyes right...Veterans pass the reviewing stand during the Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade on Saturday afternoon. PT12-215. Photo: Tony Hendron

Some of the Army Cadets who took part in the Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade. PT12-216.

Some of the Army Cadets who took part in the Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade. PT12-216. Photo: Tony Hendron

The rain didn't deter veterans taking part in the annual Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade on Saturday afternoon including Ulster Unionist Party leader, Capt. Doug Beattie, MC. PT12-217.

The rain didn't deter veterans taking part in the annual Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade on Saturday afternoon including Ulster Unionist Party leader, Capt. Doug Beattie, MC. PT12-217. Photo: Tony Hendron

