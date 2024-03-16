The parade formed up outside the Royal British Legion in Thomas Street, where sprigs of shamrock were presented to the veterans on parade.

A short service was held, after which the parade made its way through the town accompanied by St Mark’s Band.

The Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley and a military VIP took the salute before the parade returned back to Thomas Street.

Afterwards those who were on parade received a traditional shot of rum and enjoyed an afternoon of celebration with traditional St Patrick’s Day food and entertainment, including music, Irish dancing and piping in the Legion function rooms.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured some of the atmosphere of this popular annual occasion.

1 . Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade Making her way around the ranks with shamrock sprigs and the help of a young Army Cadet is Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley. PT12-206. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade Eyes right...Veterans pass the reviewing stand during the Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade on Saturday afternoon. PT12-215. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade Some of the Army Cadets who took part in the Portadown RBL St Patrick's Day parade. PT12-216. Photo: Tony Hendron