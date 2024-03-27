Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hunter family opened its first business, Eden Pharmacy, in Portadown in 1995 and soon afterwards expanded into Richhill in 1996 with the opening of a second store.

Now, as the business approaches 30 years of providing community pharmacy services, it has acquired Parkes Pharmacy in Gilford.

The move is part of a six-figure investment supported by Ulster Bank.

Pharmacist Matthew Hunter (left) pictured with Ulster Bank senior relationship manager Danny McGivern (right). Picture: Ulster Bank

Second generation pharmacist Matthew Hunter will take the reins of the new business and said the latest expansion reinforces the family’s commitment to deliver accessible healthcare solutions.

"This is a community we know well,” he said.

"We have very strong relationships with our service users and with healthcare providers throughout Craigavon area. When the opportunity came up to purchase Parkes Pharmacy we saw this as a chance to extend our reach and to ensure the local community continues to have access to safe and reliable over-the-counter services.”

The addition of the new Gilford site brings the total headcount to 25 staff across the family of businesses and allows an over 50 percent increase in the overall prescription capacity the pharmacy group can facilitate through its dispensaries.

Ulster Bank senior relationship manager Danny McGivern said: “Eden and Richhill pharmacies have provided a vital community service for decades now and that longevity is a reflection of the dedication and quality of care delivered by the Hunter family.