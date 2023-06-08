Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are to return on Friday (June 9) to the scene of a fatal traffic collision which claimed the life of a popular Portadown teenager.

Glen Montgomery teenager sadly died following a collision with a car on the Moy Road early in the morning of Sunday, April 16.

The 19-year-old pedestrian and former Craigavon Senior High School pupil passed away at the scene.

Officers investigating the tragic incident are to carry out testing at the scene on Friday, June 9.

A PSNI officer confirmed: “The road is expected to be closed between 9am and 11am, with diversions in place.