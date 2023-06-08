Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named

Portadown road to close as investigators examine scene of crash that claimed life of Glen Montgomery

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are to return on Friday (June 9) to the scene of a fatal traffic collision which claimed the life of a popular Portadown teenager.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2023, 17:57 BST

Glen Montgomery teenager sadly died following a collision with a car on the Moy Road early in the morning of Sunday, April 16.

The 19-year-old pedestrian and former Craigavon Senior High School pupil passed away at the scene.

Officers investigating the tragic incident are to carry out testing at the scene on Friday, June 9.

Most Popular
Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Moy Road, Portadown, on Sunday, April 16, are to return to the scene on Friday, June 8.Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Moy Road, Portadown, on Sunday, April 16, are to return to the scene on Friday, June 8.
Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Moy Road, Portadown, on Sunday, April 16, are to return to the scene on Friday, June 8.
Read More
Funeral to take place for tragic Glen Montgomery who died in road crash in Port...

A PSNI officer confirmed: “The road is expected to be closed between 9am and 11am, with diversions in place.

"We thank you for your patience as this work is carried out.”

Related topics:PSNIPortadown