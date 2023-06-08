Glen Montgomery teenager sadly died following a collision with a car on the Moy Road early in the morning of Sunday, April 16.
The 19-year-old pedestrian and former Craigavon Senior High School pupil passed away at the scene.
Officers investigating the tragic incident are to carry out testing at the scene on Friday, June 9.
A PSNI officer confirmed: “The road is expected to be closed between 9am and 11am, with diversions in place.
"We thank you for your patience as this work is carried out.”