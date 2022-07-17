Portadown Royal Black Institution July 13 parade in pictures

The District was led for the first time by the new Worshipful District Master Sir Knight Raymond Walker and the new Deputy District Master Sir Knight Ian Freeburn.

Portadown District had all 19 Preceptories on parade with 19 bands accompanying them. Pride of place was given to the Ex-Servicemen’s Preceptory No 326 who paraded behind the District Officers. This year the biggest band on parade was the Portadown Defenders Auld Boys Flute Band who led Carrickblacker Guiding Star RBP No 503.

The parade stopped at the war memorial for a remembrance service and wreath laying ceremony before traveling to Scarva.

Tony Hendron was out and about with his camera to catch the parade as it made its way through the town.

