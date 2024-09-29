Portadown: Star Of David Accordion Band’s ‘Big Breakfast’ in 15 photos

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Sep 2024, 18:51 BST
A great crowd turned out for the Star Of David Accordion Band’s ‘Big Breakfast’ fundraiser in Carleton Street Orange Hall, Portadown.

Saturday morning’s (September 28) event was organised by the band to raise funds for musical instruments.

Here’s a selection of photos by Tony Hendron from the Big Breakfast.

Happy faces at the big breakfast fundraiser from Iveagh Corey (5), Reggie Quinn, Alex Magowan, Christopher Corey and TJ Quinn. PT40-223.

1. Big Breakfast

Happy faces at the big breakfast fundraiser from Iveagh Corey (5), Reggie Quinn, Alex Magowan, Christopher Corey and TJ Quinn. PT40-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Attending the big breakfast are, from left, Iris Rooney, Fred Deering, Carrie McCann and Caleb Topley (2). PT40-219.

2. Big Breakfast

Attending the big breakfast are, from left, Iris Rooney, Fred Deering, Carrie McCann and Caleb Topley (2). PT40-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Brian and Irene Sloan enjoyed the big breakfast fundraiser. PT40-214.

3. Big Breakfast

Brian and Irene Sloan enjoyed the big breakfast fundraiser. PT40-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Supporting the fundrasier are, from left, Matt Laverty, Kenny Thornton, Ivy Welsh and B Anderson. PT40-215.

4. Big Breakfast

Supporting the fundrasier are, from left, Matt Laverty, Kenny Thornton, Ivy Welsh and B Anderson. PT40-215. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown