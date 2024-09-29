Portadown: Star Of David Accordion Band’s ‘Big Breakfast’ in 15 photos

Saturday morning’s (September 28) event was organised by the band to raise funds for musical instruments.
Here’s a selection of photos by Tony Hendron from the Big Breakfast.
Happy faces at the big breakfast fundraiser from Iveagh Corey (5), Reggie Quinn, Alex Magowan, Christopher Corey and TJ Quinn. PT40-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Attending the big breakfast are, from left, Iris Rooney, Fred Deering, Carrie McCann and Caleb Topley (2). PT40-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Brian and Irene Sloan enjoyed the big breakfast fundraiser. PT40-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Supporting the fundrasier are, from left, Matt Laverty, Kenny Thornton, Ivy Welsh and B Anderson. PT40-215. Photo: TONY HENDRON
