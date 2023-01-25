Portadown talent agent Shelley Lowry has congratulated her client Seamus O'Hara as the movie he stars in ‘An Irish Goodbye’ has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Short Film category.

The movie, which was filmed in Northern Ireland is about a pair of estranged brothers reunited following their mother’s untimely death.

-

Advertisement

Portadown based Talent agent and teacher Shelley Lowry with her client Seamus O'Hara who stars in the Oscar nominated movie 'An Irish Goodbye'. Shelley attended the Oscars last year with another of her clients Jude Hill from Gilford, Co Down who starred in the Oscar nominated movie Belfast.

-

Seamus O’Hara, who has appeared in Game of Thrones, Hope Street and Line of Duty to name but a few, appears in ‘An Irish Goodbye’ playing Turlough, brother to Lorcan played by James Martin who is already a highly respected actor in the local and national film scene.

Advertisement

Directed and written by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, ‘An Irish Goodbye’ has also been nominated for a BAFTA.

The Shelley Lowry Talent Management said today: "‘An Irish Goodbye’ has been shortlisted and is Oscar 2023 nominated!

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Jude Hill and Jamie Dornan attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

"What an achievement for all involved. Amazing for shining the light on Northern Irish talent both on and off screen. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and to our client, Seamus O’Hara.”

It is not the first time Shelley has had a client involved in an Oscar nominated movie.

Last year year Jude Hill was helped to find his place in Oscar nominated movie ‘Belfast’ by Shelley who is also a talented teacher in her own right.

Advertisement

Jude has moved to the USA with his family to pursue a career in the movie making industry.