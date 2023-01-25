The movie, which was filmed in Northern Ireland is about a pair of estranged brothers reunited following their mother’s untimely death.
Seamus O’Hara, who has appeared in Game of Thrones, Hope Street and Line of Duty to name but a few, appears in ‘An Irish Goodbye’ playing Turlough, brother to Lorcan played by James Martin who is already a highly respected actor in the local and national film scene.
Directed and written by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, ‘An Irish Goodbye’ has also been nominated for a BAFTA.
The Shelley Lowry Talent Management said today: "‘An Irish Goodbye’ has been shortlisted and is Oscar 2023 nominated!
"What an achievement for all involved. Amazing for shining the light on Northern Irish talent both on and off screen. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and to our client, Seamus O’Hara.”
It is not the first time Shelley has had a client involved in an Oscar nominated movie.
Last year year Jude Hill was helped to find his place in Oscar nominated movie ‘Belfast’ by Shelley who is also a talented teacher in her own right.
Jude has moved to the USA with his family to pursue a career in the movie making industry.
Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) has been nominated for Best International Feature Film.