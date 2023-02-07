Portadown teenager to play Carnegie Hall in New York on St Patrick's Day

A Portadown school girl is to play Carnegie Hall in New York on St Patrick’s Day as part of a 130 strong Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland (CBOI).

Elsie Allen (14), a pupil at Portadown College, has recently embarked on a sell-out 17 concert series starting in Limerick on January 21st.

Portadown girl Elsie Allen (14) in the foreground is a member of the renowned 130 strong Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland and has recently embarked on a sell-out 17 concert series that started in Limerick on January 21st. Taking in concert halls in Limerick, Dublin, Belfast and Waterford, Elsie will perform with the orchestra across the country before flying to New York for a Landmark concert in Carnegie Hall on St Patrick’s Day. The concert series celebrates their work and achievements in promoting peace, unity and tolerance on the island of Ireland since their foundation in 1995. Significantly, the concerts will also mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Elsie is daughter of James and Naomi Allen. She travels every Sunday afternoon to rehearse with the CBOI which is now composed of over 130 exceptionally talented young musicians from all over Ireland and NI who travel to Coláiste Chu Chulainn, Dundalk for weekly rehearsals.

Elsie’s musical journey began at the age of nine when she joined ‘Fasttrad’ under the tutelage of Mary Fox learning to play the tin whistle, fiddle and more recently, the Irish flute.

She has supported Fasttrad with the ‘Musical Conversations’ project which focuses on social interaction in Birches and Maghery. Combining traditional Irish music with classical violin has enabled Elsie to enjoy all forms of music.

The CBOI is best known for their nationwide Peace Proms programme which is a free resource and choral education initiative for primary schools. A staggering 35,000 primary school children from almost 700 schools in Ireland and NI form their Children’s Peace Choirs and perform with the orchestra at concerts held across the island in January through March.

The CBOI has performed for President Michael D. Higgins and former Presidents of Ireland, and has often represented the Government of Ireland for national and international celebrations including the launch of the Ireland 1916 Commemorations in Dublin; the 400th anniversary of the Flights of the Earls in Rome; and the World Trade Expo in Shanghai where they won the award for ‘Most Outstanding International Performance’.

The Orchestra has performed for King Charles III during his visit to Ireland in 2017; President Obama at the White House in 2016, President Biden in Carlingford in 2016, and for Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle in 2014.

Performances in Ireland and the US will showcase some of the most talented young musicians on our island. Under the direction of internationally acclaimed conductor Maestro Greg Beardsell, the Orchestra led by Dundalk violinist Richie Dunne, will be joined by our massed ‘Children’s Peace Choirs’; all-Ireland champion Uilleann Piper Conal Duffy; award-winning vocalist and song writer Lauren Murphy; world champion Highland Piper Grahame Harris; New Ross and District Pipe Band; the Colmcille the Pipe and Drum Corps from Derry/Londonderry; Ulster Scots dancers from the Michelle Johnston School of Highland Dance in Belfast; Irish dancers from Dance Hall Academy, Swords; the Magill School of Irish Dance, Waterford; the Nolan School of Irish dance Limerick and more.

