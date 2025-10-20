Killicomaine Junior High School in Portadown hosted the launch of a new and innovative school library system led by the Education Authority.

The Education Library Management System (ELMS) is aimed at reinvigorating how students access books and digital resources, promoting lifelong reading and learning.

The launch event at Killicomaine JHS, where the library is at the heart of the school and the curriculum, was attended by special guest, UK Patron of Reading and children’s author Joffre White, who highlighted the system's transformational potential for young people.

Joffre White said: “The beating heart of every school should be a library, feeding into all aspects of the curriculum and supporting teaching and learning.

Pupils of Killicomaine Junior High School pictured with Joffre White, author and UK Patron of Reading at ELMS launch event. Picture: Rebecca Davidson

"I am honoured to support the launch of ELMS to unlock the vast potential of how libraries and access to books can transform a child’s journey. This system will inspire generations of readers to come, while offering equitable access to all children here.”

ELMS, which will soon be rolled out to all schools, will enable schools and EA to deliver innovative literacy support to inspire a new generation of readers.

The new digital system will provide all pupils across Northern Ireland equal access to books, resources and interactive tools to enhance reading skills regardless of age, ability or first language. It offers targeted support for early years, SEN, newcomer families and Irish medium schools.

In addition, ELMS will deliver better digital cataloguing and reporting facilities.

At the launch of the Education Library Management System (ELMS), are from left:: Martina Reynolds, EA EdIS Project Lead; Richard Pengelly, EA Chief Executive; Frances Meehan EdIS Programme Director; Eve Bremner, EA Chief Education Officer; Seamus Bradley, EA Assistant Director; Mervyn Storey, EA Chairperson; Jane Murphy, Principal of Killicomaine Junior High School; Barney Jenkins, Managing Director Softlink; pictured with pupils of Killicomaine Junior High School. Picture: released by EA.

ELMS will be delivered in collaboration with internationally acclaimed project partner Softlink, who bring over 40 years of experience in providing the latest technologies to libraries.

As part of the project, Softlink have also committed to a significant boost to books available to schools for loan.

EdIS programme director, Frances Meehan said: “ELMS will encourage reading for pleasure, improving reading standards, and enhancing our children’s wellbeing whilst also giving them a wider understanding of the world.

Frances Meehan, EdIS Programme Director; Joffre White, Author & UK Patron of Reading; Jenny Burke, EdIS Project Delivery Manager at ELMS launch event. Picture: released by EA.

"Streamlined processes and reporting will allow us to circulate library items more efficiently to get the right books and resources into the hands of children when they need them.”

ELMS will be offered to schools across all sectors. Implementation will be phased, with all schools able to access the system by the end of 2026.