Portadown: Top author Joffre White visits Killicomaine Junior High School to help launch new Northern Ireland-wide school library system
The Education Library Management System (ELMS) is aimed at reinvigorating how students access books and digital resources, promoting lifelong reading and learning.
The launch event at Killicomaine JHS, where the library is at the heart of the school and the curriculum, was attended by special guest, UK Patron of Reading and children’s author Joffre White, who highlighted the system's transformational potential for young people.
Joffre White said: “The beating heart of every school should be a library, feeding into all aspects of the curriculum and supporting teaching and learning.
"I am honoured to support the launch of ELMS to unlock the vast potential of how libraries and access to books can transform a child’s journey. This system will inspire generations of readers to come, while offering equitable access to all children here.”
ELMS, which will soon be rolled out to all schools, will enable schools and EA to deliver innovative literacy support to inspire a new generation of readers.
The new digital system will provide all pupils across Northern Ireland equal access to books, resources and interactive tools to enhance reading skills regardless of age, ability or first language. It offers targeted support for early years, SEN, newcomer families and Irish medium schools.
In addition, ELMS will deliver better digital cataloguing and reporting facilities.
ELMS will be delivered in collaboration with internationally acclaimed project partner Softlink, who bring over 40 years of experience in providing the latest technologies to libraries.
As part of the project, Softlink have also committed to a significant boost to books available to schools for loan.
EdIS programme director, Frances Meehan said: “ELMS will encourage reading for pleasure, improving reading standards, and enhancing our children’s wellbeing whilst also giving them a wider understanding of the world.
"Streamlined processes and reporting will allow us to circulate library items more efficiently to get the right books and resources into the hands of children when they need them.”
ELMS will be offered to schools across all sectors. Implementation will be phased, with all schools able to access the system by the end of 2026.