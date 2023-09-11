A man in his 60s has passed away following a road traffic collision on Sunday (September 10), police have confirmed.

The man sadly died from his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes car on Northway in Portadown at around 2pm.

Northway was closed for a number of hours but has now re-opened.

