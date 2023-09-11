Portadown traffic collision claims life of man in his 60s
A man in his 60s has passed away following a road traffic collision on Sunday (September 10), police have confirmed.
The man sadly died from his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mercedes car on Northway in Portadown at around 2pm.
Northway was closed for a number of hours but has now re-opened.
A police spokesperson said a full investigation is underway and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dashccam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 945 10/09/23.