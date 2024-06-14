Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portadown True Blues Flute Band members are expecting a big turnout for their annual parade in the town on Saturday evening.

"The streets of Portadown will be filled with plenty of Ulster’s finest marching bands,” said a spokesperson for Portadown True Blues.

"On the night you will also see us sporting our new secondary uniform that has arrived just in time for our annual parade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We hope to see the town packed once again and that everyone enjoys the night.”

Portadown True Blues Flute Band on parade during Portadown Mini Twelfth. Picture: Tony Hendron

Leading the parade will be Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

"We will start our feeder parade at 5.30pm from Hanover Football Club where we will make our way to the band mural and then down to Bar Indigo. We will start our main parade at 7.15pm with visiting bands then starting around 8.15pm,” said the Portadown True Blues spokesperson.

What route will the parade take?

According to the Parades Commission, the parade will go along this route: