Portadown True Blues annual parade to bring crowds to town centre
"The streets of Portadown will be filled with plenty of Ulster’s finest marching bands,” said a spokesperson for Portadown True Blues.
"On the night you will also see us sporting our new secondary uniform that has arrived just in time for our annual parade
"We hope to see the town packed once again and that everyone enjoys the night.”
Leading the parade will be Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
"We will start our feeder parade at 5.30pm from Hanover Football Club where we will make our way to the band mural and then down to Bar Indigo. We will start our main parade at 7.15pm with visiting bands then starting around 8.15pm,” said the Portadown True Blues spokesperson.
What route will the parade take?
According to the Parades Commission, the parade will go along this route:
- Thomas Street
- Market Street
- High Street
- Church Street
- Jervis Street
- Atkinson Avenue
- West Street
- High Street
- Castle Street
- Bridge Street
- Bridge Street South
- High Street
- Thomas Street
