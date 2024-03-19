Portadown two-vehicle collision leads to road closure
Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Portadown on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on the Dobbin Road.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “a number of closures were in place, however the road has since reopened to traffic.
"At this time, it is not believed that anyone has been seriously injured.”