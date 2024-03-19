Portadown two-vehicle collision leads to road closure

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Portadown on Tuesday afternoon.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The crash happened on the Dobbin Road.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “a number of closures were in place, however the road has since reopened to traffic.

"At this time, it is not believed that anyone has been seriously injured.”

Related topics:PortadownEmergency servicesPSNI