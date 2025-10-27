Portadown War Memorial to be re-dedicated in special Remembrance Sunday centenary commemoration

The centenary of Portadown’s unique war memorial is to be commemorated on Remembrance Sunday this year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The occasion will see the monument re-dedicated in a solemn ceremony before the annual Remembrance Sunday parade through the town on November 9.

The event is being organised by the Portadown branch of the Royal British Legion, with members of the public encouraged to attend the historic ceremony at which the significance of the distinctive town centre memorial will be shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those planning to attend are advised to note the time of this year’s RBL parade to the war memorial which normally leaves Thomas Street at 10.30am. However this year it will leave Thomas Street 15 minutes earlier at 10.15am to be formed up by 10.30am.

Portadown War Memorial. Picture: Google

The centenary of the war memorial will be commemorated immediately before and leading into the normal remembrance ceremony at 11am.

President of the Portadown branch of the Royal British Legion, Philip Morrison, will give an address detailing significant historical events over the 100 years that the war memorial has seen and the significance of all the detail on the monument itself.

This will followed by a re-dedication by Rev William Orr, rector of St Mark's Church, assisted by Rev Darren Thompson, minister of Thomas Street Methodist Church and a minster representing the Presbyterian church. These are the three churches that the branch rotates around each year on Remembrance Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected that several dignatories will attend this historic occasion, Members of the Army and Air Cadets along with local schoolchildren, will take part, representing youth and looking to the next 100 years.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend this special occasion at the earlier time this year to hear of the history of the war memorial and to witness its re-dedication before the annual remembrance ceremony.

Portadown RBL branch historian, Richard Edgar has composed a special poem reflecting on the significance of the war memorial.

Portadown War Memorial Centenary (Richard Edgar)

In the heart of Portadown’s market square,

For 100 years it has stood there,

A monument strong in silent grace,

A shrine to heroes in a sacred place.

On foreign fields, land, sea, and air,

Across the world, Portadown was there,

Youthful dreams and life now gone,

Not forgotten at home, their memory lives on.

As the Portadown hero in battle did fall,

Our Lord in heaven heard his call,

An angel from heaven He did send down,

With laurels of victory the hero to crown.

Its grandeur speaks of those who fell,

Of courage unflinching it does tell,

On plates of bronze their names were cast,

Each one a hero from first to last.

Each year as Remembrance Sunday comes around,

Portadown does gather on this sacred ground,

The bugle will sound, and the piper does play,

As poppy wreaths the townsfolk then do lay.

A silent guardian watches over the town,

So many changes it has witnessed all around,

For 100 years and for 100 more,

The memory of her fallen Portadown will not ignore.

Our Country Called – They Answered – We will remember them.