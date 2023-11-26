Portadown Town Hall is to open up as a Warm Hub from the start of December to help keep local residents connected, warm and safe during the winter months.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is once again running the scheme following a successful pilot last year.

Every Tuesday and Thursday throughout December, January and February, the Warm Hub scheme will run in Portadown Town Hall between 10am and 1pm. It will also operate in the Tommy Makem Arts & Community Centre, Keady.

The Warm Hubs are open to everyone and offer the chance for local residents to drop in and enjoy a hot drink, have a chat, connect to Wi-Fi or read the paper in a warm and safe environment.

"We are delighted to be able to offer these Warm Hubs to our local residents throughout the dark and cold winter months, as we know that this time of year can feel lonely for some,” said Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley.

"As the cost of living crisis also continues and residents are facing spiralling costs in all areas of life, these Hubs offer a warm and safe place for people who need that extra bit of help, support and respite from everyday pressures.”

The Warm Hubs will be open on the following dates:

December 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21.

January 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30.

February 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29.