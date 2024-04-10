Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The need for services at the centre is continually rising, especially against a backdrop of increased pressure for mental health support across Northern Ireland.

Alan McDowell, who founded Portadown Wellness Centre five years ago, said: “In 2023, Mental Health Northern Ireland reported a staggering 16,000 individuals on waiting lists, with over half enduring prolonged wait times beyond the target nine to 13 weeks to access mental health services, compounding this issue, mental health funding in Northern Ireland is currently at its lowest, intensifying the challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He highlighted that mental health problems constitute the primary cause of ill health and disability in Northern Ireland.

Handing over wooden planters to Daisy Lodge. Picture: Portadown Wellness Centre

"Early adversity, trauma, poverty and exposure to violence are indicators affecting mental health with the ‘Troubles’ conflict contributing to elevated poor mental health levels.

"A report by the Mental Health Foundation and the Office of the Mental Health Champion reveals that one in five adults and one in eight children in Northern Ireland are likely have a mental illness. The Northern Ireland study of Health and Stress reports that 60% of respondents experienced at least one traumatic event in their lifetime.

"Disturbingly, suicide rates in the ABC Borough, including Portadown, increased from 14 in 2018 to 20 in 2020. Notably, Craigavon DEA has the highest crude suicide death rate (20 per 100,000) in ABC from 2014-2018, surpassing the NI average,” Alan said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Northern Ireland leads in suicide rates, particularly among males, young adults and in areas of higher deprivation. Other alarming statistics include Northern Ireland having the highest rates of self-harm incidence and annual presentation in the UK, a 31% increase in hospital admissions due to self-harm over five years and higher antidepressant prescribing costs per capita than any other UK region.

Portadown Wellness Centre is helping the local community through the cost-of-living crisis with the distribution of food, such as these fruit cakes donated by Graham's Bakery. Picture: Portadown Wellness Centre

"Considering Northern Ireland’s higher levels of deprivation and social needs, the health and social care system spends 7-16% less than England on health and social care.”

Portadown Wellness Centre receives an average of 30 weekly enquiries seeking counselling services, indicative of the pressure demand for accessible mental health support.

It also receives an average of 10 ‘high risk’ calls per month in which individuals are feeling suicidal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan said the centre’s team is dedicated to enhancing services to meet increasing demand for mental health support. In 2023 they supported more than 3,900 people.

Participants enjoy a pottery class. Picture: Portadown Wellness Centre

At present it offers a wide range of counselling services, available through face-to- face or online sessions.

It also hosts a variety of occupational and recreational therapy sessions as these have been widely recognised in helping people rebuild skills, improve mood, boost quality of life and strengthen social connections. A team of occupational therapists / facilitators from a range of specialist backgrounds host classes including woodwork, pottery and ceramics, arts and crafts, cookery, gardening, horticulture and yoga.

Through the art of creating or participating in an activity, people generally often find that they are not alone and enjoy shared experiences. This helps break down the stigma around mental health and participants can foster new, caring and supportive friendships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of Portadown Wellness Centre is a dedicated and passionate commitment to providing mental health services to the community.

Portadown Wellness Cenre partnered with Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council's Good Relations team to help create and develop a beautiful garden space at the new Blossom Children's Ward at Craigavon Area Hospital. Picture: Portadown Wellness Centre

Goals for 2024 include a 20% increase in counselling services and a doubling of attendance in therapeutic classes. Also planned are new classes addressing needs identified through community feedback, such as classes tailored to the 18-24 male age group.

Its operational model has been exceptionally lean but with the need for expansion also comes a need for additional resources. A key focus in 2024 is building a robust team to handle governance and administration which will not only ensure the smooth functioning of the centre but also free up valuable time and resources of the founder and current manager.

The aim is that, with this support in place, the team can channel energy into creating and growing programmes that will have a lasting positive impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The growth required to meet the need also requires a transition from reliance on personal funds to accessing public and private sector funding.

"Continued funding is the lifeline of our centre’s growth,” said business development manager Linda Robinson.

"Alan McDowell’s substantial investment has been instrumental, but moving forward, we recognise the imperative to diversify our funding sources. As the demand for our services escalates, securing public and private sector funding becomes not just an option, but a necessity. In the absence of such support, our ability to meet the evolving needs of our community would be severely constrained.

"While financial support is critical, community backing is equally vital. Our goal is to extend our reach further and provide emotional support to more individuals. We will continue to foster collaborative relationships with key organisations including PHA, ABC Council, PSNI, GPs and hospitals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre’s outreach team has visited businesses within the area and supported over 495 employees through mental health seminars.

More than 600 individuals have attended community wellbeing and educational seminars where the outreach team focused on sports clubs, encouraging young people to learn about mental health.

The centre also continues to distribute free food to local individuals, families and schools.

The centre’s support has had a profound impact on the lives of many people finding life tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person explained how the centre had helped them immensely.