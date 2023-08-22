Portadown Wellness Centre welcomes funding to help with vital support for carers

The founder of Portadown Wellness Centre has revealed that the announcement of funding from the Department of Health will help the centre provide valuable support and care for the army of carers in the local area.

Alan McDowell said everyone connected with the centre was “thrilled” to have received £9,700 from the Department of Health’s Support for Carers fund.

“This is so important and valuable for the team at Portadown Wellness Centre to allow us to continue providing hope, care, support and encouragement for carers in the Portadown area and surrounding regions,” he said.

“Demand for the services provided by Portadown Wellness Centre continues to increase significantly due to the ongoing waiting lists within the Health Care Trusts. The centre provides support and care for those in the community currently struggling with mental health / emotional issues, the recovery from physical illness, lonliness and isolation.

Alan McDowell, founder of the Portadown Wellness Centre. PT34-200. Picture: Tony Hendron

"We do this in a holistic way by offering professional counselling and solution focused hypnotherapy as well as hosting occupational, therapeutic activities including weekly classes in pottery and ceramics, arts and crafts, woodwork, cookery, gardening and horticulture and yoga.”

Alan said that, starting in September, the money will be used to provide a variety of services for carers.

"We plan to host a 30 x three-hour weekly support group and educational nights for carers at our centre in Portadown. The classes will be facilitated by experienced professionals who have worked closely with carers.

"We will create a safe and confidential space where carers can join us weekly and share their challenges and difficulties. Our aspiration is to introduce

Alan McDowell, founder of Portadown Wellness Centre, and Emma Henry, centre manager, pictured in the councelling suite. PT34-201. Picture: Tony Hendron

relaxing and enjoyable activities including some music nights, pampering nights including meditation, arts and crafts and pottery making.

"Furthermore we will provide professional counselling for eight carers from some of our team of six professional and experienced psycotherapists. In addition we will provide 20 x one-hour weekly yoga classes for carers facilitated by Sayon Cheung Mulligan,” he outlined.

Alan shared his own experience of how he had been cared for so well by loved ones.

"Throughout my experience of having mental illness it was my wife at the time Pat and my late parents Hazel and Herbie who cared for me unpaid 24 / 7. Not only did I go through hell, but so did they.

"I firmly believe that if it wasn’t for the love, care, support and encouragement of these amazing people I wouldn’t be alive today.

“There are 220,000 people in Northern Ireland looking after older, sick or disabled loved ones. We know that they save the economy £4.4billion a year with the unpaid care they provide, an average of £20,562 per carer, yet their own health and wellbeing is suffering.

"Portadown Wellness Centre are committed to providing support, care and encouragement for all of our carers as we are aware of what an incredible role they undertake in our community today,” Alan added.