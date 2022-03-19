World War Two Veteran and member of Portadown Royal British Legion, Petty Officer (Ret’d) Jim MacLeod, who was originally from Scotland but lived most of his life in Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Mr MacLeod's family and Richard Edgar.

A heroic sailor, Mr MacLeod rarely spoke of his service and kept his brave actions to himself.

Speaking at his funeral service at Drumcree Parish Church, Portadown Royal British Legion branch chairman John Robinson said: “Living quietly in the Kernan area of Portadown, was a true, brave and heroic man, Jim MacLeod; for 98-year-old Jim, a holder of the Burma Star, was one of only two known remaining Portadown veterans of the Second World War.”

Born in Glasgow and his family were the Clan MacLeods from the Isle of Skye, Jim joined the Royal Navy in 1943 when he was just 20 years old, volunteering for service. With his engineering skills, Jim was quickly snapped up by the Navy.

After completing his training, the now Petty Officer Jim MacLeod set sail for the Far East, which would be no cushy number since the war against Japan was in full swing at this time. Here, Jim would serve both on ship and shore stations, and took part in mine sweeping operations off the Philippine Islands. While serving on the heavy cruiser H.M.S. London, Jim engaged in sea battles with the Japanese navy.

In his eulogy, Mr Robinson said: “Like the majority of veterans, Jim skipped quickly over these nightmarish artillery battles when pressed to talk about them. For him, he was only doing his duty like all the other young men and women of his generation; instead, he preferred to remember his shipmates and the fun times they had together.

“On VJ-Day on 15th August 1945, it is hard for us today to imagine the happiness and relief experienced by Jim and his shipmates on that day. As the Petty Officer, it was his duty to distribute the rum ration on board ship, a duty that quickly made him everyone’s friend, and as the news of the Japan’s surrender broke, Jim recalled that there were more than a few extra rum rations taken that day.

“It was now after Japan’s surrender that Jim experienced an event the horror of which has never faded from his memory. His ship received orders to dock at Singapore to take on board Allied prisoners of war.

“Many war crimes had been committed against these men and women, making them almost unrecognisable, some little more than skeleton figures were taken on board. While being witness to the true horror of war, this experience was also one of the most rewarding of Jim’s time in service. His ship was now a rescue ship, repatriating hundreds back home and into the arms of their loving families; families that many believed they would never see again.

“When we got Jim to tell us last year of his time in the Navy he told the story of his time in Singapore which shows how despite his age and experiences, his sense of humour never faded. Coming ashore, Jim and his shipmates encountered what seemed like endless lines of Japanese prisoners discarding their weapons as they marched into captivity. Spotting a prized war souvenir, Jim helped himself to a Japanese officer’s sword. The sword made its way back to Jim’s home in Glasgow, and as Jim recalled, he had to destroy it a few years later because younger family members kept playing with it, not realising just how dangerous this sword could be.

“After the war, Jim maintained his love for the sea, serving for a number of years in the Merchant Navy. Life on board ship, shipmates, travelling and the smell of the fresh salty sea air brought happiness and contentment to Jim for many years.

“The young sailor would find love, marrying Sarah (Sadie) settling down and having two daughters. His daughters would both marry men from Portadown. It was as a result of this that Jim and Sadie moved to Portadown in the late 1970’s to be close to their family.

“Jim had always been a member of the Royal British Legion in Scotland, and this continued as he became a very active member of the Portadown Branch. The love of all things military also resulted in Jim becoming a member of the Royal Irish Fusiliers Old Comrades Association. He enjoyed his time with those with which he shared a common service history.

“In the 77 years after the victory over Japan, Jim never claimed to be a hero. A modest family man, he kept his war memories to himself. Despite this, the Portadown Branch of the Royal British Legion are proud to have had Jim as a member; the Portadown Branch of the Royal British Legion declare him as a true hero, a man who by his actions helped free the world from fascism and tyranny.

“Petty Officer Jim MacLeod, holder of the Burma Star and British War Medal, we thank you for your service.”

His daughter Marilyn described her father as a ‘very quiet man’, a family man who never raised his voice.

He married his wife Sadie in 1949, just after the war and they lived in Glasgow.

Initially he worked in the steel works in Corby and then at John Brown’s Shipyard in Glasgow. Finally he moved to the Wimpy firm and worked on building sites.

In 1979 both Marilyn and her sister Irene had married Portadown men. His wife had taken ill so both of them came across to Kernan Park.

As his wife’s health was deteriorating, he and his daughters became her carer. He managed worked part time helping out at his son in law’s mushroom farm.

Marilyn says her father was very social and enjoyed company. He loved to go to parties, tea dances and loved dancing. “He loved to dance but I never heard him sing, or whistle or raise his voice. He was just a quiet man.”

In his earlier years he had been a keen gardener and he thorough enjoyed travelling with his family. He particularly enjoyed cruises and the family travelled to Australia and all of Europe.

“He was always very pleasant and kind, very much a family man. You couldn’t wish for a better dad. We had a very happy upbringing. No matter what happened, happy or sad event, he was always there for is. He was always the centre of the family,” said Marilyn.

She recalled that all she heard from her father’s time in the Royal Navy were amusing stories. “We were all very proud of him.”

Jim passed away peacefully on March 4 in Sandringham Nursing Home.

James Alexander (Jim), was the husband of the late Sadie, devoted dad of Marilyn and the late Irene, father-in-law of Aubrey and David, also a much loved Granda and Great-Granda Jim.

Donations for Amy's Creche (a children's charity)

