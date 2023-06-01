Register
Portadown Youth Parade returns this Sunday with attendance by a number of uniformed youth organisations

After a three year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Portadown Youth Parade (formerly the Commonwealth Parade) is due to take place this Sunday – with upwards of 2,000 young people taking part.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Brenda Johnston with St Columba's Penguins during the Commonwealth Day Youth Parade in 2015. Brenda is giving some young boys and girls a helping hand at the parade in Portadown. INPT24-232.Brenda Johnston with St Columba's Penguins during the Commonwealth Day Youth Parade in 2015. Brenda is giving some young boys and girls a helping hand at the parade in Portadown. INPT24-232.
Brenda Johnston with St Columba's Penguins during the Commonwealth Day Youth Parade in 2015. Brenda is giving some young boys and girls a helping hand at the parade in Portadown. INPT24-232.

The parade starts at 2.20pm from Carleton Street and Hanover Street travelling around the town centre and breaking off to three churches, Edenderry Presbyterian Church, Thomas Street Methodist Church and St Marks Church of Ireland for services at 3pm. The parade then does another lap of the town centre at around 4pm before returning to their starting point and dispersal at 4.30pm.

Taking part in the parade is a number of uniformed youth organisations including the Scouts, Girl guides, Boys Brigade, Girls Brigade, Girls Friendly Society, Church Lads and Church Girls, Army Cadets, Air Cadets and Penguins.

In previous years the parade has been a popular annual outing for many of the young people involved in youth groups and many are looking forward to its return.

