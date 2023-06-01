The parade starts at 2.20pm from Carleton Street and Hanover Street travelling around the town centre and breaking off to three churches, Edenderry Presbyterian Church, Thomas Street Methodist Church and St Marks Church of Ireland for services at 3pm. The parade then does another lap of the town centre at around 4pm before returning to their starting point and dispersal at 4.30pm.
Taking part in the parade is a number of uniformed youth organisations including the Scouts, Girl guides, Boys Brigade, Girls Brigade, Girls Friendly Society, Church Lads and Church Girls, Army Cadets, Air Cadets and Penguins.
In previous years the parade has been a popular annual outing for many of the young people involved in youth groups and many are looking forward to its return.