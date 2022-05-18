Abercorn Park in the sprawling Killicomaine estate is earmarked for closure by ABC Council in its Play Strategy for Closure.

However residents have rallied and organised a petition to save the park which, though it has not been refurbished in almost 30 years, is very popular with local children.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council says there is a ‘new refurbished’ play park in Killicomaine but it was last refurbished in May 2017.

Abercorn Play Park in Portadown.

Keith McCann of Killicomaine Residents Group said there are more than 1,000 houses across the area with many many children.

“The play park at Killicomaine is beside the MUGA and park and attracts older children while the play park at Abercorn attracts the younger children. This area, due to its size, needs two play parks and both, particularly the Abercorn one, needs refurbished.

“I am led to believe they plan to remove the Abercorn play park and grass the area.

“The council needs to rethink this. Post the Covid pandemic there is a real need for outdoor play for the mental health of our children,” said Keith.

While consultation on the proposal is still open, the residents are determined not to lose the Abercorn Play Park and have been working hard on a petition calling for the park to be upgraded. Residents have also been engaging with local political representatives and the Council.

Keith said: “The Abercorn is a popular park particularly among the youngest of our children and it would be devastating to lose it. “We need a rethink on the Play Strategy and should be encouraging play rather than closing parks down. We are asking residents to sign the petition and also reply to the proposal via email [email protected]”

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “The Play Park in Abercorn has been identified through the Play Strategy for Closure as there is a new refurbished play park at Killycomaine Community Centre and the old equipment in Abercorn park (less than a mile away) is coming to the end of its life and there is duplication of play in the area. Play Development has to go through a process firstly of talking to/informing the residents prior to any removal and this is the stage we are at. A letter went out to around 260 houses at the weekend and they have until the 27th may to respond back with their comments.

“The last refurbishment in Abercorn was in 1994 and the opening of the refurbished play park at Killycomaine Community Centre was in May 2017.”

