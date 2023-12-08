Long-awaited remedial work being undertaken to address drainage issues in Portadown’s Kernan Cemetery has been warmly welcomed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Poor ground conditions have caused considerable distress for many years to members of the public trying to visit the graves of loved ones in section C.

Work is now underway to install paths in the area and is expected to last approximately 10 weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council confirmed that over the Christmas period there will be no restrictions to gravesides for anyone attending services or visiting graves.

Pictured at Kernan Cemetery section C are Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath, Jonathan Buckley MLA and Councillor Kyle Moutray.

"Path construction in areas where loved ones have been buried will not take place until after the Christmas period. At all times, the installation works will be mindful of the sensitivities of working in the cemetery,” the spokesperson said.

Public representatives have welcomed the work to address this long-running problem.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said he was “relieved that works are finally underway”, adding that the drainage issues in this part of the cemetery have been documented since 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is an issue that I have continually lobbied for on behalf of the many families unfortunately impacted by the unacceptable conditions at section C,” he said.

"These conditions were continually muddy, wet and impassable during winter and bad spells of weather.

"Thank you to those who have worked alongside me to meet with families, lobby council directors and have this issue raised in the council chamber, namely; Councillor Margaret Tinsley, Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath, Councillor Kyle Moutray and Councillor Stephen Moutray.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart also welcomed the commencement of the works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The DUP representative said: “For some time I have been working with council cemetery staff and management to resolve the very distressing situation that had occurred in Kernan Cemetery, where many of the paths in section C were wet, muddy and impassable for those visiting their loved ones graves.

"This has caused a great deal of anguish for many people and I have been pressing the council to take appropriate works to address the poor conditions underfoot.