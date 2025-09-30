Portadown's Mahon Hall Care Home staff step out to scenic spot in Rostrevor for a worthy cause
Home manager Zoe Lewis and personal activity lead Michelle Jones along with Haley Millar, Charlene Blair, Paul Martin and Gladys Chipfupa completed a sponsored walk to raise funds for the residents’ comfort fund.
Their energetic efforts walking to the Cloughmore Stone in Kilbroney Park, Rostrevor raised an impressive £879.23.
The fundraising boost will go towards providing little extras and special treats as well as providing activities and entertainment for residents to enjoy.
Michelle said: “At Mahon Hall we are committed to ensuring our residents enjoy a high quality of life, dignity, and emotional wellbeing. Engaging activities play a vital role in reducing loneliness, boredom, and depression.
"Events like this not only help raise necessary funds, but they also show our dedication to going above and beyond for those in our care.”