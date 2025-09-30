Staff members at Mahon Hall Care Home in Portadown have put their best feet forward to help make life better for residents.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home manager Zoe Lewis and personal activity lead Michelle Jones along with Haley Millar, Charlene Blair, Paul Martin and Gladys Chipfupa completed a sponsored walk to raise funds for the residents’ comfort fund.

Their energetic efforts walking to the Cloughmore Stone in Kilbroney Park, Rostrevor raised an impressive £879.23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising boost will go towards providing little extras and special treats as well as providing activities and entertainment for residents to enjoy.

Celebrating the completion of their sponsored walk to the Cloughmore Stone, Kilbroney Park in Rostrevor are Mahon Hall Care Home staff home manager Zoe Lewis, personal activity lead Michelle Jones,, Haley Millar, Charlene Blair, Paul Martin and Gladys Chipfupa. Picture: Michelle Jones

Michelle said: “At Mahon Hall we are committed to ensuring our residents enjoy a high quality of life, dignity, and emotional wellbeing. Engaging activities play a vital role in reducing loneliness, boredom, and depression.

"Events like this not only help raise necessary funds, but they also show our dedication to going above and beyond for those in our care.”