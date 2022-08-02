The organisers have been working hard behind the scenes for the event which promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Country Comes to Town is a fun-filled festival for all the family and this year will feature country music, vintage displays, steam traction engines, amusements and multi-cultural presentations.

There will also be crafts and working history, magicians, petting farm animals, clowns and entertainers, community competitions, great street food and the Best Dressed Lady and Gent.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley along with Country Comes to Town event organisers John Wilson and Bryan McLaughlin outside St Mark's Church in Portadown town centre.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley was delighted to meet with Country Comes to Town organisers John Wilson and Bryan McLaughlin ahead of the festival’s highly anticipated return.

Mr Buckley said: “It was a pleasure to speak with John and Brian ahead of the return of Country Comes to Town on Saturday 17th September this year.

“Before 2020, Country Comes to Town was always a highly anticipated annual event, and I know many people will be looking forward to an even bigger, better event this year.

“Both John and Bryan have been hard at work putting together this year’s event, and I have to commend them for undertaking such a huge logistical effort in showcasing an event of this size and scale,” said Mr Buckley.

“I would implore the public to come out and enjoy this event on what promises to be a fantastic day.”

What the organisers said

Mr McLaughlin said: “The Country Comes to Town team are delighted to be back in operation after two years away.

“Saturday 17th of September is fast approaching us and we’re planning all the usual entertainment for the entire community in Portadown and further afield.

“This year’s festival offers everything from crafts, petting animals, a range of street food and kids amusements,” he said.