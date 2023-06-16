Richmount Rural Community Association in Portadown is celebrating a £258,000 boost from the National Lottery Community Fund for its older people’s project, ‘Age is no barrier to having fun together’.

For almost 10 years the asssociation has been running the Richmount Elders group, one of the largest older people’s groups in the borough.

The ethos of the Richmount Elders has always been to provide activities and support for older people which are designed to keep people both physically and mentally active. However, the programme is developed and led by the older people themselves.

The Richmount Elders meet at least once a week with around 50 people engaged in morning and afternoon activities. They also have a full traditional two-course lunch, cooked in the community centre.

Pictured at the cutting of a special celebration cake to mark the awarding of over £250K in funding for Richmount Rural Community Association by The National Lottery Community Fund are from left, Ayten Hasanova; Joe Garvey, chairman of the community association, Ciara Duffy, TNLCF,;Martelle McPartland, association activities co-ordinator and Fatme Mehmedova. PT25-221. Credit: Tony Hendron

The £257,714 award by the National Lottery Community Fund covers not only activities in the centre but also outing and trips, support services and some overhead costs.

Community association chairman Joe Garvey said: “We are absolutely delighted with this award from the National Lottery Community Fund. It gives us the finance needed to sustain and develop our services for older people over the next five years.

"The ethos of the Richmount Elders is that older people who come here should have fun and get a good lunch when they are here. We have a lively group of older people who enjoy the craic and camaraderie.

"We have always felt that the best way of tackling social isolation amongst this group is to have fun together and that they go home at the end of the sessions with that feel good factor.

Local elected representatives who attended the presentation of £257,714 National Lottery Community Fund money to Richmount Rural Community Association for a five-year funding. Included are from left, Eoin Tennyson, MLA; Jonathan Buckley, MLA; Diane Dodds, MLA; Joe Garvey, association chairman; Doug Beattie MLA; Ciara Duffy, The National Lottery Community Fund; Councillor Julie Flaherty; Councillor Paul Greenfield and Councillor Kate Evans. PT25-220. Credit: Tony Hendron

"It is also important that are activities are provided with our older people rather than for them and in this context the programme will be led by them – they know best.

"We are very thankful to the National Lottery Community Fund that it accepted our case for funding, and it allows us to be able to put a people-led project in place plus it gives us some time to develop ways of funding in the future.”

Kate Beggs, NI Director of the National Lottery Community Fund said: “We are pleased to be supporting Richmount Rural Community Association to provide activities and regular hot meals for older people. With the rising cost of living, this project will be vital to improving health and wellbeing and reducing the isolation felt by older people in this rural area.”

Councillor Julie Flaherty expressed her delight at the funding.

Richmount Rural Community Association, Scotch Street, Portadown, has ave been awarded £257,714 in funding for the next five years by The National Lottery Community Fund. The cheque was handed over in front of a large audience of members and local elected representatives at a celebration afternoon tea dance in the community centre. Pictured are from left, Geraldine Garvey, ccommittee; Joe Garvey, chairman; Ciara Duffy, funding officer for The National Lottery Community Fund and Letty Houston, committee. PT25-219. Credit: Tony Hendron

"I grew up in this area and before this Richmount Elders group was formed there was nothing in this area for older people. I must commend Joe Garvey and his team for the brilliant work they have done.

"This grant will ensure we can continue to provide this service with activities that the older people want. I know personally, that for many older people coming to the community centre every Thursday it is the highlight of their week and the benefit they derive from has been instrumental in maintaining both their physical and mental good health.

“Some may think that older people cannot enjoy themselves, but I have been here and seen just how much they can and the title of the project: Age is no barrier to having fun sums it up.”

