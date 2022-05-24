The granite commemorative plaque will commemorate HM Queen Elizabeth 11’s Platinum Jubilee and the Branch’s Centenary.

It will be held at the entrance to the Legion building on Saturday 4th June 2022 at 1pm.

Prior to the ceremony at midday, St Mark’s Band will provide a Jubilee Musical Performance in the outside area of Portadown Millennium Court in Thomas Street (opposite Hamill’s Chemist) close to the Legion building as well as after the event at 1pm for an hour.

The Queen.

The band will also provide the music for the official unveiling and dedication ceremony.

A spokesperson for the RBL said: “It is also an opportunity to thank those individuals, organisations and schools who helped to raise money for the 2021 Poppy Appeal and accordingly, School Charity Fund Raisers and children from our local schools are invited for this historic event.

“All are invited to witness this special occasion to commemorate her Majesty’s historic reign on the throne and to unveil a plaque that will be in place for many years to come.”

