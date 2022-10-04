The Salvation Army will be serving refreshments during Country Comes to Town in Portadown this weekend.

The annual event, Country Comes to Town, was postponed last month as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

This year, the event will be taking place on Saturday 8th October.

The Salvation Army said: “Our hall will be open that day serving refreshments from 10am to 4pm. Sunday 9th October will also now be our Harvest worship.”