Portadown's Salvation Army serving refreshments during Country Comes to Town

The Salvation Army in Portadown will be serving refreshments during this weekend’s Country Comes to Town.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 5:02 pm
The annual event, Country Comes to Town, was postponed last month as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

This year, the event will be taking place on Saturday 8th October.

The Salvation Army said: “Our hall will be open that day serving refreshments from 10am to 4pm. Sunday 9th October will also now be our Harvest worship.”

Tea, coffee, soup and wheaten bread available and all are welcome.

