Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee has approved additional parking spaces at Bracknamuckley Forest in Portglenone.

The proposal is for up to nine spaces and improved access to the site opposite Roger Casements GAC grounds at Gortgole Road.

A planning officer told a committee meeting at The Braid, in Ballymena, on Thursday, it would utilise the existing access track to Bracknamuckley Forest. The application has been made by the borough council.

He said the overall forest site consists of three hectares with existing and formal paths throughout the forest. The River Bann is approximately 100 metres to the west. A cycling and pedestrian path is provided within the site to link to any future provision at the Gortgole Road.

Gortgole Road, Portglenone. Pic: Google

The officer pointed out eight trees will have to be removed to accommodate this proposal. The new car parking will include an inclusive space. No tree preservation order is in place. There is not expected to be any impact on protected species as a result of the proposed works.

He said access will be controlled by a lockable swing gate. He went on to say there is no existing lighting and no additional lighting has been proposed.

The officer added: “It is the view of the planning department that the proposal actively promotes health and well-being in accordance with policy.”

Bannside DUP Alderman Tom Gordon said: “There are no objections from the statutory consultees and I would propose that we accept the officer’s recommendation to approve this application.”

Seconding the proposal, Bannside Ulster Unionist Cllr Jackson Minford stated: “It’s a very welcome improvement here in terms of facilities and in terms of safety as well.”

Cllr Minford asked if a footway could be extended to the existing verge to enable safe means for pedestrians to access the site. He was advised this may be outside the current application.

Following a vote, planning permission was granted unanimously.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter