Nuala McLaughlin (48), of Mansefield Heights, Portglenone, is also alleged to have committed ‘fraud by abuse of position’ in relation to Antrim Enterprise Agency.

The charges relate to the period from July 2013 to December 2019.

The alleged amount involved is £100,656.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.