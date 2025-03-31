No matter what you choose to call the seaside resort of Portrush, on the north Antrim coast – Portrush is home to me.
Always has been, always will be.
In a series of features, our journalists are examining the things they love most about the places they live (and one thing they hate – but we will come to that later).
So, here’s what I love about THE Port (other nearby seaside resorts may try to claim this title but we all know Portrush is THE Port!)...
1. PORTRUSH TOWN HALL
Portrush Town Hall was designed by the architect Sir Charles Lanyon (also responsible for the beautiful building that is Queen's University in Belfast). The Town Hall was opened in August 1872 as the Assembly Rooms and housed the offices of the former Portrush Urban District Council. It continues to provide a valuable and essential service to the community for the annual panto, exhibitions, weddings, craft fairs, dance classes, community choir rehearsals, meetings and much, much more. From taking my first steps on the raked stage as a child in the Irish Dancing Festivals to, much later in life, staging and directing a play here for charity, this building holds a very special place in my heart. It's just wonderful to see it being used by so many groups. Photo: NI WORLD
2. CURRY'S
In 1926 Barry's Amusement Park was opened by James Chipperfield (aka Ernest Barry) of the famous English fairground and circus family. His daughter Evelyn married Frank Trufelli, a renowned animal trainer who toured with the Royal Italian Circus. The iconic Portrush business remained in the Trufelli family until 2022 when it was taken over by the Curry family, who also operate Curry's Fun Park in Salthill, County Galway. Whatever you choose to call it, Portrush = Curry's/Barry's: the sounds of it, the smell of it, the heat of it, the green jackets of the 'Barry's boys', the ghost train, the Big Dipper - all are etched into the memory of every child who grew up in this town. Photo: NI WORLD
3. THE WEST STRAND
West Strand, West Bay or Mill Strand - call it what you like, this is MY beach. Raised just feet away from the sands of the West Strand, this was the beach my friends and I played on day in, day out, no matter the weather - 1970s north coast youngsters are a hardy breed, it's far from a wetsuit we were reared! A few steps down the road, through the Dry Arch and we were unleashed on the free-of-charge leisure centre that was 'our beach'. With splendid views of Castlerock, Magilligan and Greencastle in County Donegal, the curving sweep of the West Strand is a still a haven for people who enjoy being in, on or near the sea. Photo: NI WORLD
4. THE SAFEHOUSE
Formerly the Northern Bank on Portrush's Main Street, this gorgeous building is now a bar and restaurant called, appropriately enough, The Safehouse. This striking building was completed in February 1898 and was the work of the architect Vincent Craig, of Belfast. It was highly praised at the time for “the artistic beauty of its design…singularly pleasing by the tasteful intermingling of Dungiven stone dressings with red brickwork”. I opened my very first savings account in this bank back in the 70s. The bank closed in 2012 but the building is now a listed protected premises. Paying homage to its former occupation, when you take a wander into The Safe House and you can enjoy a snack or a cocktail in the old safe. Photo: NI WORLD
