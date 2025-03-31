3 . THE WEST STRAND

West Strand, West Bay or Mill Strand - call it what you like, this is MY beach. Raised just feet away from the sands of the West Strand, this was the beach my friends and I played on day in, day out, no matter the weather - 1970s north coast youngsters are a hardy breed, it's far from a wetsuit we were reared! A few steps down the road, through the Dry Arch and we were unleashed on the free-of-charge leisure centre that was 'our beach'. With splendid views of Castlerock, Magilligan and Greencastle in County Donegal, the curving sweep of the West Strand is a still a haven for people who enjoy being in, on or near the sea. Photo: NI WORLD