Portrush and Red Bay lifeboats invite you to take a tour as part of RNLI 200th anniversary
The RNLI is marking its 200th anniversary this year and, as part of the celebrations, two local lifeboats are inviting members of the public on board.
On Saturday, March 2, both Portrush and Red Bay lifeboats will be at the pontoon at Portrush Harbour from 12-3pm for tours of the boats and a chance to meet the crews.
To help the crews celebrate 200 years of the charity, the Causeway Shantymen will also be on hand to entertain with their songs from the sea.