It’s been a very busy summer for Portrush barman and charity fundraiser Willie Gregg.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having welcomed the world’s golfing visitors to the Harbour Bar during The Open in Portrush in July, Willie is now ‘paws-ing’ the pint-pulling to organise his third annual ‘Wee Joan’s Dog Walk’ in memory of his beloved mum.

Wee Joan’s Dog Walk will take place from Portrush Yacht Club on Sunday, September 14, at 2pm in aid of Air Ambulance NI (Marcus Christie’s walk from Cork to Portrush) and Willie’s Orphan Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘doggie dander’ will start off from the Harbour in Portrush and make its way to the Blackrocks and back via the West Strand Promenade.

Portrush fundraiser Willie Gregg and his late mother Joan. Credit Wilie Gregg

All dogs must be on a lead and owners are totally responsible for their dog during the event.

For a minimum £10 entry fee (which includes entry into a prize ballot), owners and their pooches can enjoy a walk on the scenic north coast AND be judged for numerous prizes on the day including Best Dressed Leopard Print Dog and Owner – a very specific category inspired by ‘Wee Joan’ who loved her leopard print style.

"Mum would have put Bet Lynch to shame, if she could have had a leopard print toothbrush, she would have had it!” said Willie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on social media, Willie said: “A massive thank you to the main sponsors as without their support it would be impossible to run the dog walk sucessfully – Guinness, the Ramore complex, Jollyes, Miniso, Gerni, Exorna, Solid Surface, Northbrook Commercials, Coostal Hire, Rightprice Coleraine, The Foundry Vault, Vinyl Touch, Lamont Trailers and Zing.

Portrush man Willie Gregg getting prepared for the launch of Wee Joan's Dog Walk. Credit WOF

"I thank you all and let’s hope Mother Nature will be kind to us!”

Anyone who can’t make it on the day can still donate via the Willie’s Orpham Fund PayPal account or via the official website www.williesorphanfund.com