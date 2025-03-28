Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new BBC programme examining the role of faith in the lives of motorcycle road racers is to feature Portrush’s biking Presbyterian minister, Rev John Kirkpatrick.

Ride or Die explores how faith, grief and the risk of fatality push a diverse cast of racers to the limit in the weeks leading up to one of the world’s fastest road races – the North West 200.

"Do you really understand what living is if you never put your life at any risk?” asks North West 200 Race Chaplain, Reverend John Kirkpatrick.

The makers of Ride or Die say: “To outsiders, racing on closed public roads at speeds in excess of 200mph might be hard to understand. For many of those who do it, it’s an all-consuming passion – providing a sense of purpose, community and fulfilment.

Former Presbyterian Moderator and Portrush Presbyterian Church minister Rev John Kirkpatrick who is to feature in a BBC NI programme about road racing and faith. CREDIT NEWS LETTER

"For some religious faith plays an important, but often hidden, role in the lives of many of those involved. But for others faith in themselves, an undying love for the sport, and a belief in plain good luck is what fuels them.

"Road racing is part of who they are. And it’s something that informs how they think about the risks associated with a sport they love but which is often dangerous and sometimes fatal.”

Ride or Die features Lee Johnston, a five-time winner at the North West 200. The Northern Ireland racer, now living in Huddersfield, had a near fatal accident at the race in 2023. On a journey of recovery to compete in the 2024 race, he is in a race of his own to be ready.

A trailblazer in the world of road racing, Maria Costello MBE, is one of only a handful of women in the sport. Having raced for 30 years, Maria explains that it was often in defiance of her mum’s wishes that she raced. However she is now in a different place. Having recently lost her mum to cancer, Maria is determined to get back racing for the first time since her loss – noting that racing gives her something that she needs.

The film hears the very personal journey of the family of Jamie Hodson from Wigan. Jamie was killed racing at the Ulster Grand Prix. His brother, Rob, recalls how he was involved in the accident while Jamie’s parents tell how they both grew stronger in their faith afterwards.

Kevin Keyes, from County Offaly, is an accomplished circuit racer but is competing in the much more dangerous sport of road racing for the first time. With his family worried about his new venture, how will his beliefs and his own experiences of loss, and his family’s strong faith, help him on his journey.

Through the work of retired Presbyterian Minister Reverend John Kirkpatrick, the film also explores the relationship between some of those in road racing and the Christian faith.

As a race chaplain for more than 30 years, Reverend Kirkpatrick has officiated at the funerals of several riders who have lost their lives at the races. He fosters a sense of community in the paddock while examining the conflict between the sanctity of life and a sport that involves great risk.

Ride or Die will be aired on April 9 and 10 at 10.40pm on BBC1 Northern Ireland.