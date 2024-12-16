It all started with some neighbours decorating their houses to bring a little Christmas cheer to a Portrush housing estate...

The residents of Glenarm Avenue in Dhu Varren housing estate have festooned their houses in twinkling Christmas lights last week.

As word spread, visitors began to arrive each evening to see the festive lights displays and a GoFundMe appeal was set up to try to raise £450 for a community Christmas tree for the estate – and how it all snowballed!

Thanks to donations from the public and from local businesses, there will now be a Dhu Varren Christmas Funday on Monday, December 23 from 2-5pm.

Dhu Varren Christmas Winter Wonderland will take place on December 23. CREDIT NI WORLD

Organisers say everyone is welcome to attend the free event which will feature a snow globe, Santa’s grotto, ice cream van, pony rides, bouncy castle, arts, crafts and much more.

One of the organisers posted on the social media platform Portmagic, saying: "Wow! I can honestly say I'm lost for words, my phone is blowing up with the kindness from this town.

"Shout out to Mr Chips Portrush, Chequers Portrush, Jasper's Portrush, Nearby at Crocnamac Street, Mr Whippy NI Doorstep Delivery, Triangle Castles Bouncy Castle Hire and each and everyone of you who's donated.

“As you all know Dhu Varren has not really the best of reputation in the recent years and we as a community are eager to change this for OUR children.

"Every town has a dark place but we don’t have to always be in that place – TIME FOR CHANGE. We are all working so hard to try get you all the best Christmas Winter Wonderland Dhu Varren has ever seen.”