Portrush drama group set for some festive fun with fundraising Christmas Fayre
Ballywillan Drama Group is to hold a Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 23 in the Parish Centre, Victoria Street, Portrush.
The Portrush group said: “From unique gift stalls to festive treats, it's the perfect way to kick off the holiday season – and we need YOU!
"We're on the lookout for Stall Holders to join the fun. If you're interested in taking part, drop us an email at [email protected] for more info.
"All proceeds will go towards our exciting 2025 Musical Production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”