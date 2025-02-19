Portrush drama group's 'Peter Pan' actress takes on same Railway Children role - ten years on
Kellyann McKillen is set to play Phyllis in Ballywillan Drama Group’s forthcoming production of The Railway Children – ten years after she played the same role, in the same play on the same stage.
Ballycastle’s Kellyann said: “I remember the first time I appeared in the play, we had just six weeks of rehearsals, so it was quite manic but so much fun. I have happy memories of running lines in the sun with a brilliant cast. The crew were also fantastic, and it just ended up being a joyous show.”
Joining the award-winning group eleven years ago, Kellyann’s first role was that of Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar.
"I also loved being Lily St Regis in Annie and more recently the formidable Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof.”
Kellyann reflected on what it is like for an actress to play the role of Phyllis, one of the three central children of the play’s title.
She said: “There is something really special about tapping into that childlike energy. As an adult it is such a wonderful challenge to recreate that curiosity and innocence on stage.
"I’m excited but a little nervous to be doing it all over again ten years later, the old joints aren’t quite the same as they were then!
"Over the years I have always said the The Railway Children is one of the best things I have ever done. It just felt so special. It’s rare to get a second chance to do a role, and I feel so privileged to rediscover Phyllis; she is a riot!
"She is the youngest of the siblings in the play and she just tells it how it is yet is so inquisitive about the world.
"Audiences can expect The Railway Children to be a beautiful trip down memory lane. It’s a heartwarming and adventurous story filled with humour, much of it from little Phyllis!”
Ballywillan Drama Group’s production of ‘The Railway Children’ is on in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, from 8-12 April. Tickets are available now online at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or by contacting the Box Office on 028 70 123 123.
