Portrush Girls' Brigade section to hold service of thanksgiving to mark 70th anniversary

Ballywillan Girls’ Brigade is to hold a service of thanksgiving and celebration to mark their 70th anniversary.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th May 2024, 09:52 BST
The event will take place in Ballywillan Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 26, at 3pm.

Special guests on the day will be Ballywillan Flute Band and the Diamond Brothers. Tea and coffee will be served after the service in the church hall.

All are welcome to attend the service and the celebration afterwards to swap memories of 70 years of Ballywillan Girls’ Brigade.

