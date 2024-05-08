Portrush Girls' Brigade section to hold service of thanksgiving to mark 70th anniversary
Ballywillan Girls’ Brigade is to hold a service of thanksgiving and celebration to mark their 70th anniversary.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event will take place in Ballywillan Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 26, at 3pm.
Special guests on the day will be Ballywillan Flute Band and the Diamond Brothers. Tea and coffee will be served after the service in the church hall.
All are welcome to attend the service and the celebration afterwards to swap memories of 70 years of Ballywillan Girls’ Brigade.