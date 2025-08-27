Portrush 'Let's Dance' event shortlisted for The Golden Dance Awards 2025
80-year-old Angela Rippon, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing with Kai Widdrington and is a champion of dance for all ages, founded the Let’s Dance project which was rolled out for all of Northern Ireland by Victoria Lagan of VLDD Studio on the north coast.
Having met Victoria, Angela said she was thrilled that Northern Ireland would be participating in the project.
On Sunday, March 2, Portrush became the dance capital of Northern Ireland when hundreds of dancers converged on the seaside resort for the Let’s Dance event.
The north coast’s first modern dance studio, Victoria Lagan Dance and Drama (VLDD) hosted the day of dance events at various locations around the town.
And, they welcomed dance groups from all over Northern Ireland including Spotlight School of Acro NI (Maghera), Naomi Orr School of Dance (Lisburn), Studio 86 (Carrickfergus), Ballymena Dance Academy, JLM Dance (Donaghmore), Amber Gordon School of Dance (Lisburn and Hillsborough), NISMAT Theatre School (Belfast), JMDA (Ballyclare) and Ards Dance Centre.
Now the Northern Ireland Let’s Dance event has been nominated as a finalist in the Golden Dance Awards 2025 for Dance Event of the Year.
Posting on social media page Portmagic, Alan Simpson who acted as compere for the event said: “We’re so proud that this special event has been recognised, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our amazing dance community.”