A Portrush man has raised an incredible £20,000 for Air Ambulance NI by climbing climbing the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales in 24 hours in memory of his mother.

Marcus Christie, son of Joan Christie CVO OBE who sadly passed away on New Year’s Day, climbed Ben Nevis (1,344m), Scafell Pike (978m) and Snowdon (1,085m) in 21 hours and seven minutes.

As well as completing the challenge safely and in an impressive time, Marcus raised an impressive total of £20,858 for Air Ambulance NI, funds that are likely to help the next six patients of the air ambulance service.

Marcus said: “I am thrilled and relieved to have completed the 24 hour Three Peak Challenge. And to complete it in a time of 21 hours seven minutes was beyond my wildest expectations.

Marcus Christie on his climb raising money for Air Ambulance NI in memory of his mother Joan. Credit: Marcus Christie

"It was definitely the hardest challenge I have ever attempted – physically, mentally and emotionally. I have a memory of standing at McDonalds in Chester services at 3.00am on the Sunday morning trying to eat chicken nuggets with a tin of Red Bull while falling asleep standing up; I am sure it was a sight to behold!

"My mum hated exercise but was extremely charitable, so I hope she would have been proud, and I am delighted to have raised so much for this fantastic charity; a charity we all hope we never need.”

Ian Crowe, Lord Lieutenant of the County Borough of Londonderry and Trustee of Air Ambulance NI, said: “I remember Joan very fondly, a wonderful lady who worked tirelessly in her many significant roles including Co. Antrim Lord Lieutenant, private secretary to several secretaries of state, work for Northern Ireland Civil Service, and contributions to our education and charity sector.

"She contributed to our community so much and in many ways; our thoughts are with Joan’s family and we wish them strength in their grief.”

Marcus Christie presenting a cheque to Air Ambulance NI Pilot, Clive Stevens. Credit: Air Ambulance NI

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at the charity said: “It’s not widely known that air ambulance is a charity, and to sustain the HEMS service requires £6850 per day in fundraising.

"Marcus has undertaken a huge challenge and a poignant fundraiser in his mums memory, which really is humbling. Everyone at our charity is so grateful for the considerable contribution that will help give the best chance to future patients.”