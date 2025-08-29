Portrush man walking 400 miles with 'paramedic bag' on his back for NI Air Ambulance
Marcus Christie, who is raising money in memory of his late mother Joan Christie, is walking from Cork back to Portrush aiming to raise £20,000 for the Air Ambulance.
"Following mum's tragic accident two years ago, where the Northern Ireland Air Ambulancewere called to the scene, I decided to do a number of challenges to help raise money and awareness for this fantastic charity,” said Marcus.
"In 2023 it was conquering the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours. Last year, it was climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
"For this year, it’s walking from Cork to Portrush; nearly 400 miles in 15 days carrying the medical bag carried by the Air Ambulance doctors. This is the toughest challenge to date.
"But, if it was easy, it wouldn't be a challenge!”
Marcus is currently making his way up through Northern Ireland. Any donations can be made via Just Giving where the appeal stands at £18,536.